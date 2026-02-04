UK government lays out plan to tackle PFAS

The UK government is joining a broader effort towards addressing the use of PFAS in consumer products. A PFAS Plan has now been outlined, setting out what the government said is an “evidence-based approach to tackling these persistent chemicals”.

The decision to address PFAS, also known as ‘forever chemicals’, comes amid growing concern over their potential risk to human health and the natural environment. The UK government now wants to manage and reduce these risks, while also allowing continued use where no safe alternatives exist.

The plan is built around three pillars: understanding PFAS sources, tackling the spread of PFAS, and reducing exposure among people and wildlife. Initial steps include monitoring PFAS in water sources, supporting innovation for alternatives, and establishing new guidance to help industry and regulators reduce associated emissions.

The topic of PFAS (or per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances) used in clothing, among other products, has long been debated in the global apparel industry. While substances are often used by brands and manufacturers to apply properties like water or stain repellency to clothing, certain PFAS, like PFOA and PFOS, have been recognised as environmental pollutants and have been linked to a variety of health issues.

Other regions, like France and Denmark, have already set out to ban PFAS from certain items like school uniforms, while others are looking to halt the use of such chemicals in their entirety. In the US, an increasing number of states are also regulating the use of PFAS through new and incoming bills that either require a company to publicly disclose the use of related substances or prohibit their use altogether.

For the UK, the government recognises that the challenge itself is complex “with no quick fixes”, but the plan is an important step forward. “We’ll continue working with industry, environmental groups, scientists and international partners to build on these actions in the plan,” a press release read.