UK launches hub to help companies be more sustainable

The UK’s Department for Energy Security and Net Zero has launched a new hub to help small and medium sized businesses (SMEs) “save money and go green”.

The UK Business Climate Hub is a “one-stop-shop” where company’s can access information on how to save on their energy bills while reducing carbon emissions.

The hub will provide companies with a free carbon calculator along with a suite of tools to help them measure, track, and report on their emissions.

It also provides SMEs with advice on topics such as sourcing products from green suppliers, reducing emissions from freight and logistics, and installing solar panels and electric vehicle (EV) charging points in the most cost-effective ways.

The government said the new hub is particularly targeted at the 5.5 million SMEs in the UK, which account for 25 percent of emissions.

Minister of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, Graham Stuart, said in a statement: “The new UK Business Climate Hub is a one-stop-shop for businesses to find practical advice to reduce their carbon footprint and save on their energy bills.

“Whether it’s fitting a low-carbon heat pump, generating energy with solar panels, or reducing the emissions from shipping goods, the new support will ensure businesses can drive towards net zero.”