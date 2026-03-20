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UK Retail maintains momentum as Fashion digital sales lead

The UK retail sector has extended its winning streak to seven consecutive weeks of growth, with total like-for-like (LFL) sales rising by +3.46%. Despite a transition from mild early-spring conditions to a colder, windier Atlantic weather system, both physical and digital channels remained in the green, successfully building upon a positive base from the previous year.

The fashion sector continues to be a cornerstone of this resilience, recording its fifth consecutive week of total LFL growth at +2.27%. While the "big chill" later in the week appeared to dampen the rapid pace of in-store shopping, the category's overall trajectory remains firmly upward.

A remarkable milestone was reached this week on the shop floor: store fashion sales have now grown every single week since the start of 2026. However, growth in this channel eased to a modest +0.60% as shoppers likely retreated from the high street during the colder, rainier intervals. This caution was reflected in footfall data, which saw high street traffic dip by -0.5%.

Fortunately, the digital landscape provided the necessary boost to maintain the sector's momentum. Non-store fashion sales grew for the fifth week in a row, increasing by +5.96%. As Atlantic weather systems made outdoor browsing less appealing, consumers pivoted to online platforms to secure their spring wardrobes. This digital shift helped drive total non-store LFL sales across all categories to a healthy +7.29%.

Interestingly, destination shopping remained popular despite the weather; shopping centres and retail parks saw footfall rise by +4.4% and +3.1% respectively, as shoppers sought out covered or car-accessible environments. As we move further into March, the fashion industry’s ability to balance a perfect year-to-date record in-store with a robust five-week digital climb suggests a well-hedged recovery for the season.

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