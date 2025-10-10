UK retail navigates divergent sales trends amidst autumnal conditions

The UK retail sector recorded its second consecutive week in negative territory, with total like-for-like (LFL) sales declining by -3.67% against a strong base of +10.86% from the same period last year. This downturn was primarily driven by weak non-store sales across all retail segments.

The fashion sector mirrored this overall trend, with total LFL sales falling by -6.58%, marking its second consecutive negative outcome and the lowest performance since the second week of May. This dip in overall fashion sales suggests a potential slowdown in consumer spending on apparel, particularly in the online channel.

Non-store fashion sales experienced a significant drop, sinking by -12.20% from a robust base of +23.15%, also marking its second consecutive negative week. This sharp decline in online apparel purchases was a major contributor to the sector's overall negative performance and the broader retail downturn. The week's calm, dry autumnal weather, interspersed with strong winds from Storm Amy, may have played a role, though the shift in consumer online behavior is notable.

Conversely, store fashion sales demonstrated resilience, increasing slightly by +0.17% and extending its positive streak to a tenth consecutive week. This subtle growth in physical apparel sales occurred despite an overall -1.3% drop in footfall, with high streets seeing a -2.2% decline and shopping centers a -1.9% decrease. The continued positive performance of in-store fashion, even as online sales decline and footfall dips, highlights the enduring appeal of the physical shopping experience for certain consumers, particularly for apparel, where tactile interaction remains important. Retail parks, however, saw a positive footfall outcome, increasing by +1.2%. This divergence underscores the complex and evolving dynamics within the UK fashion retail landscape.