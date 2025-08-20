UK retailers lean on own websites as margins tighten

New research from Shopify suggests UK retailers are turning to their own ecommerce websites as the most reliable route to resilience in a strained retail environment.

According to the Global Business Pulse Survey, 52 percent of UK retail decision-makers say their own website gives them the greatest control over operations, ahead of marketplaces (35 percent) and social platforms (13 percent). The trend reflects a sector under pressure from higher costs, tax burdens and consumers demanding both value and convenience.

The findings show a strong belief in the strategic value of owned channels. Nearly two-thirds (63 percent) strongly agree their own site helps build emotional connection with customers, more than any other country surveyed. A further 57 percent say it allows for personalised marketing not possible on third-party platforms.

Emilie Benoit-Vernay, Director of Partnerships, EMEA at Shopify, said: “Retailers are under more pressure than ever to protect their margins and connect meaningfully with their customers. Our data shows that UK businesses are becoming more selective and strategic about where they sell. In today’s environment, owning your brand, your data, and your customer relationships is a significant competitive advantage. Retailers must be able to move quickly, test strategies, and personalise experiences. This is where their own channels shine.”

Despite widespread talk of omni-channel retail, only 55 percent of UK businesses surveyed sell across multiple platforms, compared with 68 percent in the US. Cost and pricing flexibility (48 percent), customer data ownership (47 percent) and improved analytics (44 percent) were cited as the main reasons for prioritising direct channels.

The results point to a recalibration rather than expansion of sales networks. With peak season approaching, UK retailers appear intent on protecting margins and retaining control, even if it means fewer distribution points.