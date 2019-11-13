UK’s fashion retailer Quiz keeps investing in its AI-driven personalisation capabilities through True Fit

New York – British fashion retailer Quiz has just announced a partnership with fashion personalisation platform True Fit to integrate its True Confidence solution onto Quiz’s e-commerce site.

True Fit’s solution supports Quiz’s strategy to enhance the shopping experience for all customers and is now available for customers to use when buying products within any of Quiz’s clothing collections, including the brand’s Curve and Petite ranges.

Haroun Saleemi, head of e-commerce at Quiz, commented: “True Fit has helped us bring the confidence our customers feel with the in-store fitting room experience, online. By providing recommendations around size, style and fit for each individual shopper, together we can enhance our customers’ journeys with personally relevant experiences and ensure that they love and will keep their purchases.”

True Fit’s True Confidencr solution uses data collected from Quiz and millions of anonymous shoppers to provide personalised fit ratings and size recommendations based on each consumer’s unique body shape and preferences. This helps customers to choose products they love in the right size for them; reducing the friction and disappointment felt by a customer when a garment doesn’t fit properly, and reducing returns.

Quiz has over 250 stores and concessions in the UK, as well as more than 50 franchises in Europe and Asia.