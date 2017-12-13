UK’s Network Rail’s sale grow for the 22nd consecutive quarter

Network Rail has enjoyed 22 quarters of consecutive retail sales growth for station retailers. London Bridge, Paddington, and Cannon Street record strongest growth in retail sales between July-September 2017.

New data released this week showed that total retail sales across Network Rail managed stations in Britain rose by 5.1 percent over the quarter ended September, 30.

London stations London Bridge, Paddington, and Cannon Street performed best out of all Network Rail’s 17 managed stations. Total retail sales at London Bridge soared by 50.3 percent in the last quarter, and Paddington and Cannon Street recorded rises of 46.3 percent and 11.6 percent respectively, said the company in a corporate release.

Other strong performers in the capital included King’s Cross, which saw its total retail sales grow by 10.7 percent, and Euston, which recorded a rise of 3 percent. Outside of London, Birmingham New Street (+11.2 percent), Edinburgh Waverley (+6.8 percent) and Bristol Temple Meads (+5.7 percent) recorded the strongest growth.

Retail sales at Network Rail managed stations totalled almost 197 million pounds in the quarter, that’s it circa 10 million pounds more than the same quarter last year.

Network Rail has been investing heavily in revamping and updating its retail network in the country.