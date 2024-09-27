UK womenswear brand Meadows announces closure

The founder of Meadows, the sister brand to L.F. Markey, has announced that the business will be put on an “indefinite hiatus” due to “limited time and resources”.

Louise Markey revealed the news in a post on the womenswear label’s official Instagram page, where she said she was instead going to put her focus on L.F. Markey in order to “simplify things”.

In the caption, Markey said: “The Meadows line is very labour intensive to produce and, as an independent business with limited time and resources, we have come to the decision to focus on L.F. Markey and to put Meadows on indefinite hiatus.”

Central Saint Martins graduate Markey founded Meadows in 2019 as a brand that was to operate as the “polar opposite” to her flagship label L.F. Markey, offering “romantic and feminine collections inspired by Victoriana, prairie-style and folklore”.

Pieces were designed in Hackney, East London, and sold both online and in the brand’s own store on Dalston Lane in London.

Rounding out the announcement, Markey said: “I’d like to take this opportunity to thank all our loyal customers over the years, we have thoroughly enjoyed bringing our take on folklore and femininity to you. We really appreciate the love and support you have shown us.”