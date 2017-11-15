UKFT becomes the Sector Skills Body for Fashion and Textile Industry

The UK Fashion & Textile Association (UKFT) has become the Sector Skills Body for the Fashion and Textile industry, taking over from Creative Skillset, following a reception at the House of Parliament.

The UKFT has agreed to take over the management of current apprenticeship frameworks, which includes the responsibility of both registration and certification of apprentices in England, Scotland and Wales, and will work alongside devolved nation's stakeholders to ensure the National Occupational Standards and apprenticeship provision for the sector are maintained and continually developed.

“With industry skills and training being a huge part of UKFT’s commitment to the sector, this is very welcome news," said Adam Mansell, CEO of UKFT in a statement. "We are proud to take over from Creative Skillset, which has supported the industry since 2010 and we thank them for the achievements made during that time. It is extremely important to ensure the management and certification of apprenticeships and other vocational qualifications is closely aligned to the needs of the industry.”

“Creative Skillset would like to thank the employers and professionals who have been involved in developing standards and frameworks for Fashion and Textiles over the past 7 years," said Seetha Kumar CEO of Creative Skillset. "We wish UKFT the very best of luck as they continue the crucial job of supporting apprenticeship and vocational training in the Fashion and Textiles sector.”

The announcement comes as UKFT, Damian Collins MP and Graduate Fashion Week welcomed key policy makers, industry influencers, major retailers, leading brands and UK manufacturers at the House of Commons to celebrate the fashion and textile industry.

“We look forward to working with UKFT; being close to the Employers is critical and they have their trust and respect," said Mark Froud, Managing Director, Federation for Industry Sector Skills & Standards (FISSS). "UKFT has a strong approach to ensuring that Apprenticeships and training are kept up to date in what is an increasingly fast paced world.”