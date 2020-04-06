UKFT demands support for “the forgotten middle”

The UK Fashion and Textile Association (UKFT) is urging the government to provide support for fashion individuals or companies that are not eligible for any of the existing Covid-19 related protection schemes.

The UKFT is calling for more support for what it calls “the forgotten middle” those fashion businesses that fall outside eligibility of current Covid-19 initiatives as they include owners and/or founders of small limited companies who derive their income from a limited company but not through PAYE, the self-employed who have not shown any profits and those who were employed after February 28.

The association, which brings together designers, manufacturers, suppliers, agents and retailers within the fashion and textile industry, says that it and the Confederation of British Industry are raising this issue with the government on a “daily basis” as part of united efforts to support the industry during the coronavirus outbreak.

Other issues that the UKFT is raising with government includes: the difficulty of accessing coronavirus business support loans; the need for a rates holiday for all businesses; the difficulties caused by retailers and brands cancelling orders; the limitations of the Small Business Grant scheme; the need to make the financial support schemes available much more quickly; and the need for the government to significantly increase the support available to the industry when the immediate crisis has passed.

Image from Pexels