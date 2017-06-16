UKFT secures increased funding for trade shows

The UK Fashion and Textile Association (UKFT) has secured “significantly increased” export funding for international trade shows from the Department for International Trade (DIT) for the Tradeshow Access Programme (TAP).

The news comes as the UKFT has been lobbying the Government for more support and funding to promote British businesses abroad.

The grants will help with the costs of exhibiting at a select number of international fashion and textile trade shows, said the organisation. These will include allowing UKFT to add several cities to its early 2018 programme, including Chicago and Copenhagen.

Some of the additional shows include Pitti Bimbo, childrenswear and lifestyle exhibition in Florence, CIFF, CIFF Kids, CIFF Raven and Revolver Copenhagen for men’s, women’s, childrenswear and contemporary designer brands, and Chicago Collective, for men’s contemporary and classic apparel and accessories.

Adam Mansell, chief executive of the UKFT said: “Not only does export funding via TAP provides vital financial support to companies, it also provides a significant return on investment for government - every 1 pound of support generates a return on investment of over 40 pounds.

“We are delighted that with these additional shows we will be able to offer TAP support to an even wider range of excellent British brands and designers who are keen to get their collections in front of the right international buyers.”

Export is a fundamental part of UKFT’s activities, it has helped thousands of manufacturers, designers and brands to launch their international sales at the overseas trade shows.