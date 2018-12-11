UKFT to take over management of Textiles Scotland

The UK Fashion and Textile Association (UKFT) has announced that it will take over the management of Textiles Scotland from January 1, 2019.

The move comes after “lengthy discussions” between the two organisations and aims to provide new opportunities for Scottish companies by being part of a wider network while retaining a national, Scottish focus.

The Textiles Scotland branding will be continued, as will the Scottish focus of the activities, support and government lobbying, stated both organisations.

From January 1, 2019, existing Textiles Scotland members transferring to a new company called UKFT Scotland. With the UKFT stating that it will be working on developing a new membership offering that will help Textiles Scotland become a self-sustaining organisation, including using its expertise to develop an export strategy and a skills strategy for Scottish members.

James Lang, chairman of Textiles Scotland, said in a statement: “UKFT’s commitment to working with the industry to deliver our current plan of activity, while plugging into a wider fashion, leather and textiles network makes it a perfect partner for Textiles Scotland.

“This new partnership allows us to focus on high-value growth opportunities in international markets and adopt an industry-wide approach, which is genuinely committed to innovation and best practice to ensure future success.”

Nigel Lugg, chairman of UKFT, added: “We are delighted to welcome Textiles Scotland into the wider UKFT community and look forward to expanding our support services to address the needs of our new Scottish members, focused on leadership, innovation, internationalisation, skills and investment.

“This transaction will ensure that Scottish companies have a national and international voice and significantly furthers our aim of creating a highly profitable and productive UK fashion and textiles industry.”

UKFT Scotland will join the main UKFT board and UKFT chief executive Adam Mansell will join the Scottish Industry Leadership Group.

The UKFT brings together 2,500 designers, manufacturers, agents and retailers to promote their businesses and the industry in the UK and throughout the world, and as the UK’s largest provider of trade show access funding, it helps companies reach new markets overseas.