Ulta Beauty launches retail media network

Beauty retailer Ulta Beauty has announced the launch of a new retail media network, UB Media, which will offer brands advertising opportunities through leveraging its beauty community, Ultamate Rewards.

Building on its existing Digital Marketing Partner Programme, the feature will allow brand partners to access a digital strategy centred around personalised consumer engagement to drive growth.

To bolster the network, Ulta Beauty will continue to add more advertisement products and channels to its portfolio, with its initial offering to consist of offsite displays, videos, onsite sponsored products and social media displays. Brand partners will also be able to use closed-loop campaign level reporting.

Onsite display inventory for the retailer’s own properties is one of many offerings the retailer has activated this year, with more services to be added in the future.

“UB Media harnesses the power of our unmatched, first-party data from our 37 million loyal members to transform the way our brand partners can connect with beauty lovers,” said Brent Rosso, vice president of UB Media, in a release.

Rosso continued: “No one knows the beauty industry and its audience like Ulta Beauty. Our new offering reinforces our ability to engage guests where, when, and how they want to connect, with hyper-focused advertising efforts in a dynamic ecosystem and further elevates our position as brand partner of choice.”