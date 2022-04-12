Ultrahuman acquires wearable company LazyCo

Metabolic fitness platform Ultrahuman has acquired consumer-focused wearable company LazyCo, best known for creating the AI-powered Aina ring.

The acquisition marks the first step by Ultrahuman to expand the biomarkers complementing its current wearable, the Ultrahuman M1, and LazyCo founders Apoorv Shankar and Yogansh Namdeo, creators of the Aina ring, will join the company to lead its hardware product development.

In a statement, Ultrahuman said that LazyCo will integrate with its global in-house hardware development team, leveraging the wearable team’s expertise to generate deeper metabolic insights and better overall health insights for consumers.

Apoorv Shankar, co-founder and chief executive at LazyCo, said: “Ultrahuman’s vision of making health more personalised and impactful for people syncs with LazyCo’s vision of building products that solve problems for people in the most effortless ways. Together, we can create a deeper impact on the overall health of the world.”

Image: Ultrahuman; Mohit Kumar and Vatsal Singhal

Ultrahuman, founded by Mohit Kumar and Vatsal Singhal is a venture-backed start-up that has raised 25 million US dollars to date. Its investors include Alpha Wave Incubation (AWI), which is backed by DisruptAD and managed by Falcon Edge, Steadview Capital, Nexus Venture Partners, Blume Ventures and Utsav Somani’s iSeed fund, and a range of marquee founders and angel investors including Tiger Global’s Scott Schleifer.

Metabolic health is one the largest healthcare emergencies that exist today, explains Ultrahuman, as more than a billion people in the world suffer from a metabolic health disorder that contributes to almost 85 percent of all chronic diseases in the world. Its metabolic fitness platform aims to help people understand how food and exercise affect their metabolic health. Its Ultrahuman M1 wearable tracks the wearer’s metabolism and alerts them to events such as high blood glucose and offers suggestions like taking a walk to optimise glucose levels.

Mohit Kumar, founder and chief executive at Ultrahuman, added: “We want to make it easy to get healthy. At Ultrahuman, we’re deep believers in passive personalised health, specifically in a health platform that requires very minimal effort from a user’s perspective. This perfectly aligns with the philosophy of LazyCo.”