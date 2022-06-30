Unbound Group launches multi-brand platform, says Hotter trading in line with expectation

Unbound Group, the parent company of British footwear retailer Hotter Shoes, has announced the first 14 partner brands to join its newly launched multi-brand platform.

Apparel brands joining the line-up are Rohan, Asquith of London, Boody, Noa Noa, Part Two, Kaffe, Soaked in Luxury, Cream, and Lakeland Leather.

While in footwear, the brands are Birkenstock, Muck Boots, Geox, Skechers, and Hush Puppies.

Unbound Group, formerly called Electra Private Equity, repositioned itself earlier this year as an online-first multi-brand retail platform targeted at the 55+ demographic.

As part of the transformation, the group moved from the London Stock Exchange’s main market to its sub-market, AIM.

Expanded categories

The group is initially launching its partner brand offering for apparel and specialist footwear brands, with the first brands to be onboarded between July 28 and October 2022.

The group said at a later date it will expand to other areas including wellness and its own Unbound Group brands.

Also on Thursday, the group revealed that Hotter Shoes “continues to trade in line with the board’s expectations for the year ending February 5 2023”.

In May, Unbound Group revealed that Hotter Shoes saw double-digit year-on-year revenue growth in the first quarter.

While it didn’t provide exact figures, it said the retailer “performed strongly” in the first quarter of the year as it improved its gross margin and saw its active customer base grow.