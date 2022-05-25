Unbound Group to launch multi-brand retail platform

Unbound Group, the parent company behind specialist footwear brand Hotter Shoes, is to launch an online multi-brand retail platform for the over 55s, which will be powered by Mirakl later this year.

In a statement, Unbound said that they will capitalise on the “digital strengths, customer loyalty and powerful database,” of Hotter Shoes to launch an online marketplace targeting the needs of its 55-plus consumer with a curated selection of fashion and lifestyle brands.

Unbound adds that over 55s are currently “underserved” online and it will use the strong digital foundations of Hotter “to create a broader product portfolio” that better meets their needs, a consumer segment that it adds is growing twice as fast as the under 55s.

This follows Hotter’s transformation to a digital-first, direct-to-consumer omnichannel brand in the last three years, where Unbound notes they have amassed a growing database of 4.6 million consumers, representing 29 percent of 55-plus women in the UK.

The marketplace, powered by Mirakl, is expected to be introduced in July, with a full launch to follow in September. It will feature third-party brands that offer a broader range of products aligned with its Hotter Shoes brand DNA and will initially include footwear and apparel categories, followed by a wellness offering.

Ian Watson, chief executive officer at Unbound Group plc, said: "We are excited to announce we are building our new platform using Mirakl’s leading marketplace technology. We are leveraging our proven proposition to tap into the increasing number of 55+ consumers that are shopping online.

“Through our new platform, we are creating a Group that understands, connects with and sells to our key target consumer on a broader and deeper basis. Mirakl’s proven capabilities and scalable technology made them the obvious partner for us, bringing the technology, expertise and ecosystem that will help us to develop a truly curated platform at scale, which will be launched later this year."

Sophie Marchessou, executive vice president, customer success beauty, fashion, home at Mirakl, added: “Unbound Group is implementing an incredibly strong digital strategy. In choosing to power its new platform with the Mirakl Marketplace Platform, the Group is best positioned to scale its product offering at speed and test new categories beyond its current core brand offering, without taking any risk.

“Our technology and expertise will play a crucial role in powering a marketplace that will grow the Group’s business and help it to meet, and exceed, its customers’ needs.”