Uncertainty over anti-greenwashing law: organisations respond

Uncertainty arose surrounding the proposed Green Claims Directive. In recent days, confusion emerged as to whether the European Commission’s anti-greenwashing legislation would proceed. Several organisations responded, issuing calls for clarity and prompt action.

European textile organisation, Euratex, responded: “Euratex welcomed the Commission’s commitment to reducing regulatory burdens, particularly for smaller businesses. At the same time, our companies need a stable and predictable framework at the EU level. Friday’s announcement on the Green Claims Directive created uncertainty; we ask for a quick and clear indication of the next steps.” The organisation emphasised the need for a clear and stable path forward. “There is no room for improvisation when it comes to regulation and compliance.”

In a letter, the BEUC (European Consumer Organisation) urged the European Commission not to scrap the Green Claims Directive. The organisation stated that the law was necessary to promote trust and transparency in the European market. BEUC also pointed out that the implementation of the law had been years in the making. “Withdrawing the law undermines years of progress which could damage consumer trust and harm Europe’s leading position on sustainability.”

Several NGOs responded in a joint statement: ‘Do not scrap Green Claims Directive’. The NGOs in question were ECOS, ClientEarth, Carbon Market Watch and the European Environmental Bureau. ‘Greenwashing will continue if there is no ambitious agreement.’ The NGOs indicated that withdrawing the law was highly unusual and went against the regular legislative process.

“The Green Claims Directive should create clarity for consumers and businesses, but instead the European Commission and some Members of the European Parliament have sown confusion”, said a spokesperson for the NGOs in the statement. “Policymakers must respect the legislative process, work with negotiators towards a solution and unblock this crucial law. Every day without this directive brings more harm to EU citizens, the environment and the internal market – with consumers and businesses adrift in a sea of greenwashing while policymakers squabble over the life raft.”