Under Armour Inc. Q3 profits increase 36 percent

Under Armour Inc. reported its net profit for Q3 surged on Monday. Revenues dropped by 1 percent from the same period last year.

For Q3, the company's net profit was 102 million dollars, climbed from 75 million dollars last year. Furthermore, revenues dropped to 1,429 million dollars.

Under Armour (NYSE: UAA) is an American sports clothing and accessories company. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. Under Armour develops and sells branded performance apparel both through wholesale and direct to consumer channels.