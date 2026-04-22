Under Armour joins US Cotton Trust Protocol

Under Armour has joined the US Cotton Trust Protocol, taking a step forward in efforts to improve transparency and responsibility in cotton sourcing.

Through the membership, the sportswear brand will gain access to verified, field-level data on key environmental metrics, including water use, greenhouse gas emissions, soil health and land use. The move supports the brand’s wider sustainability strategy and its commitment to sourcing materials more responsibly.

As part of the partnership, Under Armour will begin piloting cotton sourced through the programme later this year. The material will be used in graphic T-shirts within its Freedom collection.

Aaron Driggers, director of sustainability at Under Armour, said: “Where and how our cotton is grown matters. We are thrilled to join the US Cotton Trust Protocol and strengthen our ability to build better products for athletes while advancing transparency across our supply chain.”

The Trust Protocol is a voluntary programme that provides measurable and verifiable data on US cotton production, helping brands track progress and validate improvements across sustainability indicators.

Gary Adams, president of the organisation, said the partnership aligns with Under Armour’s focus on performance and innovation, while also supporting more responsible sourcing practices across the industry.