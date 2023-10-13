Under Armour names Gap veteran as chief supply chain officer

Sportswear giant Under Armour has appointed Shawn Curran to the role of chief supply chain officer after what it said was a comprehensive search and interview process.

In the position, which he will take on from October 16, Curran will oversee end-to-end planning and go-to-market, product sourcing, manufacturing and quality, global vendor base management and warehousing, among other things.

He joins Under Armour after spending over 30 years at American retail group Gap Inc., where he most recently served as Old Navy’s chief operating officer.

During his time at Gap, Curran had also held several roles across the group’s brand portfolio, such as chief operating officer and head of global supply chain.

In a release, Under Armour’s president and CEO, Stephanie Linnartz, who Curran will report to, said: “With over three decades of experience, Shawn is a retail industry powerhouse who comes to Under Armour at this critical time with the breadth and depth of experience that we need to optimise the backbone of our business, the supply chain, to ensure that our consumers get the right products, at the right price, at the right time.”

Curran added in his own statement: “It is an honour to be part of Under Armour, an iconic brand born out of a passion and maniacal focus on making innovative products that empower people to achieve their goals.

“I am excited to collaborate with the talented Under Armour team to enhance our supply chain ensuring our consumers get the very best experience and highest quality products.”