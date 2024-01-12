Under Armour names new CPO and Americas president

Under Armour has announced two new leadership appointments, both of whom are set to join the company either at the end of the month or in February.

Among the new arrivals is that of Yassine Saidi, who will be taking on the role of chief product officer, for which she has been tasked with building “winning product strategies” for each category and managing overall global product vision.

Saidi has previously worked at the likes of Adidas and Puma, bringing to the table past experience in the sneaker and performance markets.

She is joined by Kara Trent, who is to serve as the brand’s new president of the Americas, after formerly holding the position of managing director of EMEA at Under Armour since October 2021.

Trent initially joined the company in 2015, however, and has since been credited with driving a “performance-based culture focused accountability, consistency and execution”, resulting in double-digit revenue growth and a strengthening of the brand’s premium presence.

Prior to Under Armour, she had held various merchandising and planning roles over her eight-year tenure at Puma and a five-year span at Reebok.

In a release, Stephanie Linnartz, Under Armour’s president and CEO, said on the appointments: "In the past year, we have added incredible executive talent to Under Armour, and I am confident that Yassine and Kara's demonstrated track records of leadership and expertise will further strengthen our ability to build an even more powerful brand.

"We will continue to advance our growth strategies, driving greater demand for the brand through groundbreaking innovation and design."