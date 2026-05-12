Under Armour partners with Persona AI on humanoid robotics materials research

Sportswear giant Under Armour has entered a research and development collaboration with Persona AI to explore how advanced performance materials can support humanoid robots operating in industrial environments.

The partnership will focus on robots designed for physically demanding and high-risk settings, including welding, heavy manufacturing, hazardous material handling and extreme heat exposure. Persona AI said the goal is to improve safety and reduce strain for human workers through automation.

As part of the collaboration, the companies will test how different textiles perform under conditions such as heat, friction and repetitive movement. The research will examine whether external material layers can improve durability, thermal regulation and flexibility for humanoid systems working in real-world industrial conditions.

Persona AI, which is headquartered in Houston, develops humanoid robots for industrial applications and draws on expertise from robotics systems used in space and deep-ocean exploration.

In a statement, Nicolaus Radford, CEO of the company said the decision to work with Under Armour was due to "their track record of innovation with these types of performance materials", with the duo striving towards the goal of understanding "how advanced materials can enhance long-term reliability, thereby informing solutions to better protect workers in the ﬁeld".

For Under Armour, the partnership allows for the opportunity to apply innovation in a new context, Kyle Blakely, the brand's SVP of innovation, design studio, development, and testing, said.

He continued: “Robotics presents a fascinating new design challenge, and we aim to play a leading role in shaping performance solutions for these environments. As humanoid systems take on more physically demanding roles, we see real potential to create new market opportunities, and we’re exploring how concepts like thermal management, abrasion resistance, and ﬂexibility translate beyond sport."