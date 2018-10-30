Under Armour Q3 revenues up 2 percent

American maker of athletic footwear, apparel and accessories Under Armour said on Tuesday its Q3 revenue for 2018 rose by 2 percent or 3 percent currency neutral to 1.4 billion US Dollars.

Net income for the quarter increased to 75 million US Dollars or 0.17 US Dollar per share. Adjusted net income for the quarter was 112 million US Dollars or 0.25 US Dollar per share.

Under Armour Inc was founded in 1996 by Kevin Plank and is based in Baltimore, Maryland, United States. Designed to make athletes better, Under Armour's innovative range of products including performance athletic apparel, footwear and accessories are sold worldwide.

Offering men’s, women’s and children’s athletic footwear, apparel and accessories, the New York-listed company has about 15,800 employees worldwide.