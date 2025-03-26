Under Armour returns as official footwear and glove partner for NFL

Sportswear brand Under Armour has signed a long-term partnership with the National Football League (NFL) to provide footwear and gloves.

In a statement, the Baltimore-based sports company said the new agreement would “enhance athlete performance and fan experience” and affirms both its and the NFL’s commitment to youth development.

Under Armour has held strong links with the NFL for decades, as its founder, president and chief executive, Kevin Plank was a former football player. The sportswear company did have a licensing deal with NFL until 2020, when Under Armour stepped away amidst a broader cost-cutting push when the brand exited several sports sponsorship deals.

Justin Jefferson, All-Pro wide receiver at the Minnesota Vikings and Under Armour athlete Credits: Under Armour

The new agreement will see Under Armour receiving rights to include its logos on on-field UA footwear and gloves, such as those worn by stars including Justin Jefferson, All-Pro wide receiver at the Minnesota Vikings, and Kyle Hamilton, All-Pro safety for the Baltimore Ravens.

Under Armour will also have access to NFL media platforms, content creators and distribution channels to promote the partnership on the field and during games.

Under Armour Justin Jefferson Football Cleat Credits: Under Armour

Under Armour and NFL sign long-term partnership

In addition, the NFL has said it will support the sportswear company’s grassroots initiatives, including its UA Next platform that promotes youth sports and development. While Under Armour will continue to support the NFL's efforts in revolutionising the game and the pursuit of innovation through products and athlete performance, from cleats designed to promote speed to gloves engineered for the perfect catch.

Sean Eggert, senior vice president of global sports marketing at Under Armour, said: “At Under Armour, we're passionate about nurturing talent and transforming the way athletes perform. We know what it takes to succeed on the field.

"With a shared dedication to investing in the game, from the pros to grassroots, we're thrilled to continue shaping the future of the sport alongside the NFL."

Under Armour football cleat Credits: Under Armour

Joe Ruggiero, senior vice president of consumer products at the NFL, added: "The NFL is excited to embark on this partnership with Under Armour, bringing their innovative products to NFL football to enhance player performance.

"With the partnership, we hope to continue engaging current and future football players and fans around the world."

The NFL also has a similar deal with sportswear giant Nike, which is the exclusive uniform provider for the league until 2038.