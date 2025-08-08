Under Armour shows improvement in operating results

Under Armour, Inc. started its financial year with a slight 4 percent drop in revenue. The US company also reported a net loss in the first quarter.

Revenue amounted to 1.1 billion dollars. The EMEA region was the only region where the company did not experience a decline in revenue. Here, revenue increased by 10 percent.

The company announced a restructuring in May 2024, the costs of which are now impacting the results. These costs alone account for 13 million dollars. The net result is a net loss of three million dollars.

If the restructuring costs are excluded, operating income shows an improvement. In the previous first quarter, an operating profit of eight million dollars was achieved. This has risen to 24 million dollars in one year.