Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield names regional managing director for UK and Italy

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) has announced the appointment of Scott Parsons as Regional Managing Director, UK and Italy. The company said, Scott will take up the position on November 13, reporting to Michel Dessolain, Chief Operating Officer Europe of URW.

Commenting on Parsons appointment, Dessolain, said in a statement: “As Regional Managing Director, Scott will be part of our growth story against the backdrop of a rapidly changing industry, particularly in the UK. His experience is of significant value to the group as we increase our focus on densification and mixed-use developments.”

Parsons, the company added, will be responsible for the group’s asset portfolio and development projects in the UK and Italy, building on the success of URW’s two UK flagship destinations, Westfield London and Westfield Stratford City.

He brings over 25 years of investment, finance and operations experience in real estate and a strong track record of leading large developments within retail, as well as managing a diverse portfolio including theatres, cinemas, leisure and residential. His most recent position was managing director, retail portfolio at Land Securities Group Plc. Prior to this, he served as president of European real estate at Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Scott also spent 10 years at GE Capital Real Estate, where he led the UK business development team.