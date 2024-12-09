Unified Commerce completes majority investment in Böhme

Retail platform Unified Commerce Group (UCG) has closed its investment in Utah-based womenswear retailer Böhme.

The direct-to-consumer operator said in a statement that it increased its investment in Böhme this month, after an initial investment in early 2024, to become the majority shareholder in the retailer founded by Vivien and Fernanda Böhme, which has 14 stores across Utah, Idaho, Montana and Arizona, as well as an online presence.

As the majority investor, UCG assumes operational control of Böhme, with UCG founder Dustin Jones taking the role of chief executive. Böhme co-founder Vivien Böhme will remain in her role as president running day-to-day operations.

In addition to capital investment, UCG also said that Böhme would not have access to the company's shared services platform, UCG Hub, which provides operational support, leadership and strategy, including digital operations, marketing strategy, as well as technology and finance to help mid-sized apparel brands accelerate their growth and “achieve their potential for significant scale”.

Böhme becomes the fourth brand in UCG's portfolio, joining New York footwear brand Greats, Canadian fashion brand Frank And Oak, and LA-based athleisure brand Spiritual Gangster.

Jones said in a statement: "After spending 20 years working and investing in retail across North America and Asia, I am thrilled to be back in Utah and able to invest in such a promising homegrown business. Since founding the company 18 years ago, Vivien Böhme has become an impressive leader, and we have tremendous confidence in her continuing leadership.

"After the seeing the momentum of the business with our initial investment, we believe that there is still vast untapped potential for this brand, and are excited to bring Böhme to a new phase of growth."

Vivien Böhme added: "Dustin and the UCG team have been incredibly supportive of our business over the past few months, and we are extremely confident that this partnership will enable us to continue to grow our presence in the region and nationwide.”