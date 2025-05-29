Unify Brand Partnerships adds Jason Markk and Xero Shoes to strengthen footwear portfolio

Unify Brand Partnerships, one of the UK’s leading distributors of premium lifestyle and activewear brands, has announced two new additions to its growing portfolio, securing UK distribution rights for Jason Markk and Xero Shoes. The deals mark a significant expansion of Unify’s influence in the high-growth sneaker care and barefoot footwear sectors, respectively.

The partnerships reinforce Unify’s status as a gateway for globally relevant brands seeking access to the UK market. With existing names like Cotopaxi, Teva, REEF, and Pajar under its wing, the addition of Jason Markk and Xero Shoes positions Unify at the intersection of performance innovation and streetwear culture.

Founded in Los Angeles in 2007, Jason Markk has become a global leader in premium sneaker care, selling over six million bottles of its signature shoe cleaner and operating flagship stores in both LA and London. The UK distribution agreement—effective from autumn 2025—will see Unify take over wholesale and direct-to-consumer operations, including the relaunch of the brand’s UK website.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Unify Brand Partners as our official distributor in the United Kingdom,” said Jason Angsuvarn, Founder of Jason Markk. “Their deep understanding of the market, commitment to premium brand storytelling, and strong retail relationships make them the ideal partner.”

Unify’s Managing Director Damian Cooper described the brand as “a strong fit for the UK market,” citing its “authenticity, innovation, and cultural relevance.”

Meanwhile, Colorado-based Xero Shoes continues its international push, tapping Unify to lead wholesale growth in the UK following the brand’s DTC launch in 2023. With a portfolio of over 65 minimalist footwear styles and a presence in more than 300 retail locations globally, the brand is riding the rising consumer interest in natural movement footwear.

“This marks a significant step in our UK wholesale expansion,” said Dan Dougherty, EU Managing Director of Xero Shoes. “Unify will help us drive revenue growth, broaden consumer access, and build brand awareness in a key market.”

For Unify, the addition of Xero Shoes reflects a strategic bet on wellness-driven lifestyle trends. “The demand for barefoot and minimalist footwear is growing rapidly in the UK,” Cooper said, adding that Xero’s “distinctive design and ethos” aligns closely with evolving consumer preferences.