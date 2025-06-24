Unilever acquires Dr. Squatch in push for premium men's grooming growth

Consumer goods giant Unilever has announced its acquisition of men’s personal care brand Dr. Squatch from Summit Partners, signalling its intent to pivot further into premium, digitally native brands with cult-like followings.

Best known for a portfolio of household staples, from laundry detergent to mayonnaise, Unilever’s push into the higher-margin, emotionally resonant world of men’s grooming is both a tactical and symbolic evolution. Dr. Squatch, with its nature-inspired, no-nonsense products and viral marketing savvy, presents a markedly different profile from Unilever's more utilitarian legacy lines.

Founded in the U.S., Dr. Squatch has built a stronghold in the North American market, leveraging a direct-to-consumer strategy, influencer partnerships, and irreverent digital content to build a loyal base of young male consumers. With products ranging from natural soaps and deodorants to shampoos and skincare, all marketed with a tone of rugged health and humorous bravado, the brand has managed to turn artisanal soap into a lifestyle statement.

For Unilever, this acquisition follows a pattern: acquiring fast-growing, niche personal care players to revitalise its personal care division amid stagnation in its legacy categories. Fabian Garcia, President of Unilever Personal Care, praised Dr. Squatch’s “desirable products and clever digital engagement strategies,” framing the deal as a pathway to international scale in the fast-growing men’s grooming segment.

But beneath the surface lies a broader narrative. As global conglomerates face increasing pressure from agile, culturally attuned brands that speak directly to consumers, legacy players are buying relevance. and often, built-in communities, rather than building them. Dr. Squatch’s success is rooted in a deep understanding of digital consumer behaviour, a playbook Unilever is eager to adopt more fully across its wider portfolio.

The acquisition also reflects a rising trend in the consumer goods sector: the pursuit of ‘premiumisation’ not through price tags alone, but through storytelling, values, and perceived authenticity. While the deal terms remain undisclosed and the transaction is subject to regulatory approval, the acquisition is expected to close later this year.

In an age where soap can spark social connection and grooming routines are marketed as rituals of self-betterment, Unilever’s interest in brands like Dr. Squatch is hardly surprising. For a company more traditionally associated with supermarket shelves than Instagram reels, it’s a sign of the times, and a calculated step toward staying relevant in a market where personality sells as much as product.