Unilever promotes Fernando Fernandez as new CFO

Unilever has announced the appointment of Fernando Fernandez as its new chief financial officer.

Fernandez, currently president of Unilever’s beauty & wellbeing business group, will replace Graeme Pitkethly, who announced his decision to retire from the company earlier this year. Fernandez’s appointment is effective from January 1, 2024, and he will join the Board with effect from this date.

Commenting on the development, Hein Schumacher, Unilever CEO, said in a statement: “Fernando has had a very impressive track record throughout his Unilever career, in a variety of financial, marketing and general management roles. His deep financial and business experience, strategic acumen and leadership qualities will be critical in helping to drive the step-up in Unilever’s performance that we are all determined to deliver.”

Prior to his current role running one of Unilever’s fastest growing business groups, the company said, Fernandez was responsible for Unilever’s business in Latin America. This followed a successful period leading Unilever Brazil between 2011 and 2019. Earlier in his career, he led Unilever Philippines and, before that, Unilever’s global hair care category.

Unilever also announced other changes to its leadership team. Priya Nair, currently chief marketing officer beauty & wellbeing, has been appointed president beauty & wellbeing, replacing Fernando. Eduardo Campanella, currently chief marketing officer home care, has been appointed president home care and Esi Eggleston Bracey, general manager personal care North America and head of Country US, has been appointed to the new role of chief growth and marketing officer.