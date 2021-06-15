Unilever to acquire Paula’s Choice skincare

Unilever, the global company responsible for brands like Dove and Sunsilk, will acquire Paula’s Choice skincare from TA Associates.

Paula’s Choice skincare launched in 1995 and is known for its high-performing ingredients and cruelty-free products. The company also breaks down the science behind its skincare products and offers an extensive ingredient dictionary.

Vasiliki Petrou, Unilever EVP and CEO Prestige said in a release the company is thrilled that Paula’s Choice will join the Unilever Prestige family.

He added, “Paula’s Choice is a true pioneer in the digital space for beauty and has created a mission-based brand rooted in truth and transparency. We can’t wait to introduce the brand and its iconic products to an even bigger audience.”

Paula Begoun, founder of Paula’s Choice skincare revealed in a statement: “I am so excited that Unilever and Paula’s Choice are joining forces, and I want to thank Vasiliki and the Unilever team for believing in us, our mission, and our values.

“With Unilever, we can build on our work and vision spanning 26 years of creating brilliant products, and by giving people the self-confidence that comes from knowing they are taking the best care of their skin possible.”

The transaction is set to be completed in Q3 2021.