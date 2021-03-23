Uniqlo appoints Doraemon as its global sustainability ambassador

Global apparel retailer Uniqlo has enlisted the Japanese robotic cat Doraemon as its global sustainability ambassador.

The anime character sports a green look dubbed ‘sustainability mode’ for its new role urging consumers to change their future through ‘the power of clothing.’

Uniqlo hopes to utilize the Doraemon character to present its sustainability initiatives in fun and easily understandable ways for children and people of all ages. Doraemon will be featured in Uniqlo stores globally, the brand’s websites, and other channels.

“We are delighted to partner with Doraemon,” said Koji Yanai, group senior executive officer, fast retailing for Uniqlo, in a press release.

“Over the past two decades, Uniqlo has undertaken numerous sustainability initiatives through business to contribute to a better, more sustainable world. We believe that the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, social transformations, and evolving consumer attitudes make it more important than ever to collaborate with customers and other stakeholders in driving positive social change.”

Doraemon will assist in Uniqlo’s school outreach program for students of all age groups in Japan, participate in sporting events, and promote its apparel that incorporates environmentally friendly materials.

Doraemon joins Japanese actress Haruka Ayase and Uniqlo global brand ambassadors Roger Federer, Kei Nishikori, Shingo Kunieda, Gordon Reid, Ayumu Hirano, and Adam Scott to move Uniqlo’s sustainability initiatives forward.

Most recently, Doraemon collaborated with Gucci to release a capsule collection for Chinese New Year.