Uniqlo Europe reports record 243.3 million euros profit for fiscal 2025

The Japan-based Fast Retailing has revealed a significant performance surge for its European subsidiary, Uniqlo Europe, for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2025. The company reported a profit after taxation of 243.3 million euros (278.6 million dollars), representing a 9.12 percent increase from the 222.93 million euros achieved in 2024. This growth cements the region's position as the fastest-growing division within the group, transitioning from its post-Covid-19 recovery in 2021 to a primary driver of global revenue.

Turnover for the year reached 2.27 billion euros, a 34 percent increase year-over-year compared to the previous period. The company attributed this expansion to the continued resoance of its LifeWear philosophy with European consumers, alongside a significant influx of younger customers. Trending items, such as the viral mini-round shoulder bag, bra-tops, and pleated trousers, were cited as key contributors to the summer sales momentum.

Expansion of brick and mortar footprint

The company continued its aggressive physical expansion, opening ten new stores during the fiscal year, bringing its total portfolio to 88 locations across 11 countries. Following the balance sheet date, Uniqlo has already opened six additional stores, including three in Germany and new sites in the UK and France. Regional flagship stores in major cities continue to serve as destinations to showcase core product lines and sustainability initiatives.

The company's financial health remains robust, with net assets growing to 629.87 million euros from 420.44 million euros in 2024. Despite the rise in inflation and cost of living, operating profit before impairment charges reached 323.43 million euros, up 14.20 percent from the previous year. This was supported by a gross profit margin that remained stable at 59 percent, despite a slight 1 percent dip from 2024 levels due to exchange rate fluctuations and rising procurement costs.

Strategic sustainability and circularity goals

Uniqlo is increasingly integrating circular economy practices through its Re.Uniqlo initiative. As of August 31, 2025, the company operated seven Re.Uniqlo Studio locations in the UK, offering repair, remake, and customization services like Japanese Sashiko stitching. The group aims to increase the proportion of recycled materials and low-emission materials in its collections to approximately 50 percent by 2030. In fiscal 2025, this figure rose to 19.40 percent, up from 15.90 percent in the prior year.

Furthermore, Uniqlo achieved its goal of sourcing 100 percent renewable electricity for the majority of its European operations. The company also announced plans to launch wide straight jeans in September 2025, made with 26 percent recycled cotton sourced from production scraps. These initiatives are part of a broader group strategy to reach net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050.

Future outlook for 2027

The company's directors expressed confidence in future performance, noting that early reports for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 indicate continued double-digit growth.

Fast Retailing has set ambitious targets for the region, aiming to reach 500 billion yen (3.14 billion dollars) in European revenue and an operating profit margin of 20 percent by the end of fiscal 2027.