Uniqlo introduces Buy with Purpose feature for e-commerce

Japanese apparel brand Uniqlo has launched a new feature for its e-commerce site that will award customers with a donation by the brand, made on their behalf, to an organisation.

The Buy with Purpose feature, which will be present on the retailer’s app and online website, will be available for sustainably made styles, such as Uniqlo’s BlueCycle Jeans.

It comes as part of Uniqlo’s LifeWear philosophy, established to ensure the longevity of clothing that is also good for society.

When an item that is part of the programme has been bought, customers will receive a notification to say their purchase has earned a two dollar donation credit. They can then choose one of three nonprofit partners to donate to: UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), Charity: Water or Street Soccer USA.

In a release, Uniqlo US CEO, Daisuke Tsukagoshi, said: “Uniqlo has always strived for continuous improvement, in our apparel, our services and our contributions to society. As we continue to evolve, our customers remain at the forefront of everything we do.”

Tsukagoshi continued: “This programme allows us to engage with them in a shared effort to support organisations that are improving people’s lives throughout the world, in linking sustainably-conscious product choices to a greater purpose.”