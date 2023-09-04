Uniqlo Japan August same-store sales increase 7.1 percent

August 2023 same-store sales including online sales at Uniqlo Japan increased by 7.1 percent, while total sales including online sales increased by 9.7 percent.

The company, part of the Fast Retailing Group attributed same-store sales increase in August to persistently hot weather throughout the month that supported strong sales of summer items and sales of bottoms, knitwear and other items that captured the latest trends.

The company closed five Uniqlo stores in Japan during the month under review.