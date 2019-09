August 2019 same-store sales including online sales at Uniqlo Japan, part of the Fast Retailing Group, increased by 9.9 percent year on year. The company said in a statement that total sales including online sales increased by 9.5 percent.

The company attributed same-store sales rise in August to the strong sales of core summer ranges and other items. The company closed two stores in Japan during the month under review.

Picture:Facebook/Uniqlo