Uniqlo Japan December same-store sales down 5.3 percent

December 2019 same-store sales including online sales at Uniqlo Japan decreased by 5.3 percent year on year while total sales including online sales decreased by 5.5 percent.

The company part of the Fast Retailing Group said in a statement that same-store sales declined year on year in December after persistently high temperatures from the middle of the month onwards resulted in sluggish sales of cold-weather clothing.

Uniqlo opened its first store in Vietnam, the Uniqlo Dong Khoi Store, in Ho Chi Minh City on December 6, 2019. The company temporarily closed 352 stores when Typhoon Hagibis hit land in Japan on October 12, 2019.

Picture:Uniqlo website