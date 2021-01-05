Uniqlo Japan December same-store sales up 6.2 percent

December same-store sales including online sales at Uniqlo Japan increased by 6.2 percent year on year while total sales including online sales increased by 6.1 percent.

The company, part of the Fast Retailing Group, said in a statement, same-store sales rose year on year in December due to strong sales of warm home clothing after the weather turned sharply colder in the middle of the month.

The company opened one store in Japan during the month under review. At the end of December, the company added, a total of five stores remained temporarily closed and 84 stores were operating shorter working hours due to Covid-19.

Picture:Facebook/Uniqlo