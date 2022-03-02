Uniqlo Japan February same-store sales decline by 14 percent

February 2022 same-store sales including online sales at Uniqlo Japan decreased by 14 percent year on year while total sales including online sales decreased by 11.4 percent.

The company, part of the Fast Retailing Group said in a release, same-store sales declined year on year in February as sales of newly launched spring ranges struggled in the face of persistently cold weather throughout the month.

The company closed two Uniqlo stores in Japan during the month under review.