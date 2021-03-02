Uniqlo Japan February same-store sales up 0.4 percent

February 2021 same-store sales including online sales at Uniqlo Japan, part of the Fast Retailing Group, increased by 0.4 percent year on year while total sales including online sales increased by 1.3 percent.

The company said in a statement that same-store sales rose year on year in February on the back of strong sales of products designed to satisfy stay-at-home demand and buoyant sales of spring outerwear and items manufactured using our cut and sew process.

At the end of February, a total of five Uniqlo Japan stores remained temporarily closed and 172 stores were operating shorter working hours due to Covid-19. During the month under review, the company three stores and closed two in Japan.