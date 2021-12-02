Uniqlo Japan November same-store sales drop by 4.6 percent

November 2021 same-store sales including online sales at Uniqlo Japan decreased by 4.6 percent year on year while total sales including online sales decreased by 5.1 percent.

The company, part of the Fast Retailing Group, said in a statement that while annual Uniqlo anniversary sales and sales of collaborative products proved strong, same-store sales declined year on year in November after warmer-than-usual temperatures in the first half of the month stifled sales of cold-weather clothing.

At the end of November, a total of four stores remained temporarily closed and 30 stores were operating shorter working hours due to Covid-19. Uniqlo closed one store in Japan during the month under review.