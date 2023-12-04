Uniqlo Japan November same-store sales up 10 percent

November same-store sales including online sales at Uniqlo Japan increased by 10 percent year on year, while total sales including online sales increased by 11.7 percent.

The company, part of the Fast Retailing Group, attributed the same-store sales increase in November to colder weather from the latter part of the month boosting sales of winter ranges.

The company said in a statement that a successful Uniqlo anniversary sale and strong sales of collaborative items also underpinned the performance.

Uniqlo opened seven stores in Japan during the month under review.