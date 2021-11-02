Uniqlo Japan October same-store sales drop by 4.8 percent

October same-store sales including online sales at Uniqlo Japan decreased by 4.8 percent year on year while total sales including online sales decreased by 5.2 percent.

The company, part of the Fast Retailing Group, said in a statement that same-store sales declined slightly in October. Overall sales were stifled by warm weather in the first half of the month, but winter outerwear and our innerwear ranges sold well in the second half of the month when the temperature dropped.

The company opened five stores during the month under review and closed two stores. At the end of October, a total of four stores remained temporarily closed and 34 stores were operating shorter working hours due to Covid-19.