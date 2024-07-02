Uniqlo Japan posts 16 percent increase in June sales

June same-store sales including online sales at Uniqlo Japan increased by 14.9 percent year on year while total sales including online sales increased by 16 percent.

The company, part of the Fast Retailing Group, attributed the sharp increase in June same-store sales to seasonal campaign items dovetailing perfectly with prevailing weather conditions resulting in strong sales of summer ranges.

The company also witnessed new products that captured the latest trends selling well.

Uniqlo opened one store and closed one store in Japan during the month under review.