Uniqlo Japan posts 3.8 percent drop in November same-store sales

November same-store sales including online sales at Uniqlo Japan decreased by 3.8 percent, while total sales including online sales decreased by 0.8 percent.

The company said that same-store sales declined in November due to sluggish demand for cold-weather clothing during what proved to be a consistently warm month and the absence of similar collaborative products to last year’s +J Collection and other joint items.

The company opened two stores in Japan during the month under review.