Uniqlo Japan posts 5.2 percent same-store sales growth

February 2017 same-store sales at Uniqlo Japan increased by 5.2 percent year on year while sales at its own stores excluding online sales increased by 2.5 percent. Total sales including online sales increased by 4.7 percent.
Parent company Fast Retailing said that same-store sales at Uniqlo Japan rose on the back of a strong launch of spring items. Wireless bras, featured for the first time in the brand’s campaign ads, as did the Uniqlo U clothing line created by its Uniqlo Paris R&D center. Uniqlo closed one store in Japan during the month under review.
Picture:Facebook/Uniqlo Japan
