Uniqlo Japan posts 9.1 percent sales increase in August 2018

August 2018 same-store sales including online sales at Uniqlo Japan increased by 8.8 percent year on year while sales at the company-owned stores increased by 7.4 percent. The company, part of the Fast Retailing Group said in a statement that total sales including online sales increased by 9.1 percent.

The company added that same-store sales rose year on year in August as consistently hot weather fuelled strong sales across our summer ranges.

During the month under review, Uniqlo opened its first store in Sweden, the Uniqlo Kungstradgarden Store in Stockholm, on August 24, 2018. The company said, approximately 80 stores were temporarily closed due to damage caused by the torrential rains in the early part of July and one of those weather-afflicted stores was removed from the same-store total before the month's data were calculated because it was unable to operate for over a week.

Picture:Uniqlo Japan website