Uniqlo Japan posts drop in October same-store sales

October same-store sales including online sales at Uniqlo Japan decreased by 8.5 percent year on year, while total sales including online sales decreased by 7.4 percent.

The company, part of the Fast Retailing Group said in a release that October same-store sales declined year on year as persistently warm weather throughout the month stifled sales of winter items.

The company opened nine stores in Japan and closed six during the month under review.

The company opened its first store in Luxembourg, the Uniqlo Grand-Rue store in the centre of Luxembourg City, on October 26th, 2023.