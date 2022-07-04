Uniqlo Japan same store sales decline in June

Uniqlo Japan said in a statement that same-store sales declined sharply year on year in June as the company’s decision to bring the start of the Uniqlo anniversary sale forward from June to May reduced the length of the sale period by eight days compared to the previous year.

However, the company added that excluding the impact of the anniversary sale, same-store sales were strong in June. Combined sales total for May and June, same-store sales rose year on year and trended favourably.

The company closed five Uniqlo stores and opened one in Japan during the month of June.