Uniqlo Japan same-store sales increase by 15.8 percent in April

April 2022 same-store sales including online sales at Uniqlo Japan increased by 15.8 percent year on year while total sales including online sales increased by 18.7 percent.

The company attributed same-store sales increase in April to the sharp rise in temperatures in the first half of the month resulting in strong sales primarily of summer ranges.

The company, part of the Fast Retailing Group, opened 14 stores in Japan during the month under review and closed four stores.